Husband deliberately runs over his wife in Saudi Arabia

Fight between couples is the most common thing in the world. All couples face differences and conflicts. This is not something that is only among ordinary couples. We have heard stories about differences and fights among presidents and their wives, kings, and queens, princesses and princes.

Well, I am not preaching fights and differences. I am only highlighting the fact that it is common. What couples need to understand is that these conflicts, misunderstandings, and differences need to be resolved. However, what this couple did is still giving me goosebumps.

He ran over his wife

What happened last month was a usual moment: a husband and wife having a conflict. They were on the road and the man in anger went to his jeep and drove fast towards his wife: throwing her off and putting her to unconsciousness.

This terrible incident took place at a busy street in the city of Khamis Mushait. The CTV footage is now available and is making rounds on social media.

The CCTV Footage

One can see the man beside his car waiting for his wife and wanting to talk. But then out of nowhere, he sits back in his jeep and ran it over his wife!

The man can also be seen sighting his unconscious wife by coming out of his jeep. It has been declared by different sources that the wife has undergone major injuries and is hospitalized. The man is under police custody.

I hope, we are able to resolve issues in a better way! This is by no means acceptable!