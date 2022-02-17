HRSD Ministry considering 3 days weekend

3 days weekend under consideration

The Minister of HRSD (Labor) in Saudi Arabia Eng. Ahmed al-Rajhi has stated that Saudi Arabia is considering 3 days weekend and 4 days week.

He said that the Ministry is reviewing the Saudi Labor Law from every angle in consideration of 3 days weekend.

The whole objective of this change is to make Saudi Arabia more friendly for investors as well as workforce from the entire world.

Eng. Ahmed al-Rajhi made these statements while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

Are we following the UAE?

It is important to note that the UAE government has already announced a 2.5 days weekend where Friday is a half-day and Saturday and Sunday are off days.

In addition to that, Sharjah has announced a 3 days weekend starting from Friday till Sunday.

Source: Urdu News