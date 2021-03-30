HRSD Ministry: 5 working hours a day during Ramadan

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced 5 working hours a day during the month of Ramadan. Here are the details of the directives;

1 – the official working hours during the month of Ramadan shall be five hours in a day, starting from 10:00 a.m. ending at 3:00 p.m.

2 – The number of employees who work remotely during the fasting month should not exceed 25 percent of the total staff.

3 – There shall be flexible working hours with employees clubbed into three groups and there will be one hour gap between each of the three groups for attending duty at their workplaces.

4 – The fingerprinting to register attendance will continue to remain suspended.

5 – The decision is only applicable to government employees.

Ahmed Al Rajhi, the Minister of HRSD said that all the precautionary measures will be taken at offices to control and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Source: Saudi Gazette