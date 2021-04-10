HR Ministry implements 100% Saudization in shopping malls

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) has issued a decision to impose 100% Saudization in all shopping malls and complexes in Saudi Arabia starting from Aug 4 with a few exceptions;
100% Saudization in all activities and professions in malls as well as at mall management offices with a few exceptions;
1 – 50% Saudization in cafes.
2 – 40% Saudization in restaurants.
3 – The decision to implement 100% Saudization is not applicable to hypermarkets and supermarkets.
4 – The following professions are excluded from the 100% Saudization in the shopping malls provided that the percentage of employees should not exceed 20% of the entire workforce at the mall.
- Cleaning work.
- Loading and unloading.
- Maintenance of recreational facilities.
- Barbershops.
There will be penalties for two types of violations: hiring non-Saudis in professions restricted for Saudis and penalty for the failure to implement the percentage of Saudization.
Source: Saudi Gazette
