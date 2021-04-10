HR Ministry implements 100% Saudization in shopping malls

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) has issued a decision to impose 100% Saudization in all shopping malls and complexes in Saudi Arabia starting from Aug 4 with a few exceptions;

100% Saudization in all activities and professions in malls as well as at mall management offices with a few exceptions;

1 – 50% Saudization in cafes.

2 – 40% Saudization in restaurants.

3 – The decision to implement 100% Saudization is not applicable to hypermarkets and supermarkets.

4 – The following professions are excluded from the 100% Saudization in the shopping malls provided that the percentage of employees should not exceed 20% of the entire workforce at the mall.

  • Cleaning work.
  • Loading and unloading.
  • Maintenance of recreational facilities.
  • Barbershops. 

There will be penalties for two types of violations: hiring non-Saudis in professions restricted for Saudis and penalty for the failure to implement the percentage of Saudization.

Source: Saudi Gazette

Steve
Steve has been living in Saudi Arabia since 2013 and writing about Saudi rules, regulations, guides, and procedures since then.

