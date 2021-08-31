How to score 95% in Class 9 Maths paper?

CBSE class 9 is not the board exam and that is why, more often than not, students don’t pay much attention to it. However, the truth is that it is the foundation for your higher classes. During this class, you will be able to acquire foundational knowledge about all the concepts from the syllabus of class 10 and higher. Since there is a lot of syllabus that must be covered in a short duration, it is important that you use a few tips.

In order to score 95% or above in your class 9th Maths paper, you must not only understand the concepts but also practice well. You should prepare the syllabus beforehand so that you have enough time to revise twice or thrice before the exam. Read on to learn how you can manage your study and score well in your class 9th Maths paper:

Check the syllabus

Before you start preparing for the exam, you need to go through the syllabus, even if you checked it at the start of your year. Check it so that you have an idea of what you are supposed to do and what topics you need to cover. Make sure that you are checking the revised syllabus for the subject. This includes all the topics and subtopics included in the chapters.

Understand the pattern of the exam

Class 9 maths exam is conducted internally by the schools. It comprises an internal assessment of 20 marks and a theory paper of 80 marks. It is conducted according to the latest syllabus released by the CBSE. Here is the weightage distribution for the theory paper of class 9 maths:

● Number System – 08

● Algebra – 17

● Coordinate Geometry – 04

● Geometry – 28

● Mensuration – 13

● Statistics and Probability – 10

Make sure that you are focusing more on the units that have high weightage as it will help you secure better marks in your exam.

Prepare a list of all the formulas

Math is based on formulas and logic. So, if you want to score well in this subject, you have to learn the formulas and apply concepts in the subject. The best way to ensure this is to create a chapter-wise list of all the important theorems, axioms, and formulas so that you are able to revise them easily and frequently.

Solve questions from your textbook

Having formulas at your fingertips won’t help you get the desired marks. You must know when and how to use them. To do this, you have to solve all the questions in your textbook at least twice. This includes the solved examples as well. By doing this, you will be able to solve any question by applying suitable reasoning or formula. Also, it is important to solve the textbook questions because most of the questions you get in your exam are asked directly from the textbook.

Ask your doubts

While you are preparing for your class 9th maths exam, you will definitely have some doubts related to the exam or any topic. To clear your doubts, you have to talk to an expert who can be your teacher, fellow student, or your parents. Even if it’s a very small question or query, do not avoid it. Get them cleared at the same moment. Through this, you will be able to stay calm and avoid any stress while preparing for an outstanding score in the exam.

These were crucial steps you have to take in order to score well in your class 9th maths paper. Apart from this, here are a few more tips that will improve your result and performance.

Your study atmosphere should be a place where you can stay away from all the distractions and feel comfortable studying. Make sure that your laptop and mobile are away from the study room.

Divide the study materials effectively. Always have a sheet of paper with you to note down important concepts, formulae, or points. Start the preparation with an easy topic that you are interested in. This will increase your concentration.

Starting your preparation for the class 9th maths paper just a month before the exam won’t get you good marks. You have to study regularly and attend your classes as well.

Do not ignore any topic as all of them are important. Understand all the concepts, reach out to your seniors or teachers, or discuss with your friends to resolve any doubts. However, this doesn’t mean that you can’t prioritize on the basis of weightage.

Many students don’t give as importance to NCERT as other study materials. The truth is that most of the questions from your paper will be directly from the NCERT books. You have to complete all exercises, theorems, and solved examples. You can find NCERT maths class 9 solutions pdf download easily online.

The best way to ensure that you have prepared well for the exam is by solving a sample paper. You can get the previous year question papers easily. Solving them will give you an idea about your preparation and time management.

Revision is the key to scoring 95% or more in your class 9th math paper. Revise the important questions, spend more time discussing the formulae, answers, and graphs, and run your notes. These revisions will be useful in helping you remember important concepts during your exam. Try finishing your syllabus at least a month before the exam. This way, you will have more than enough time for discussions and revisions. Do not stress yourself. Have an adequate amount of sleep, regular workouts, and a proper diet for good health.

There isn’t any shortcut to scoring 95% in a class 9th maths paper. What you need to do is practice. However, using the above-mentioned tips, you can plan your preparation in a way that helps you ace the test.