As we know that Saudi Arabia has added a feature on the Absher website to submit an application to request for a flight to repatriate or return back to the home country. In this article, we will explain the step by step procedure of doing this.

إنفاذاً لأمر خادم الحرمين الشريفين -حفظه الله- تم إطلاق #مبادرة_عودة لتمكّين من يرغب من المقيمين المتواجدين داخل المملكة، حاملي تأشيرة (الخروج والعودة، الخروج النهائي، الزيارة بكافة أنواعها، السياحة) من تقديم طلبات العودة إلى بلدانهم إلكترونياً عبر منصة #أبشر #كلنا_مسؤول pic.twitter.com/PQsD6eJlJv — ا لـ ـجـ ـو ا ز ا ت السعودية (@AljawazatKSA) April 23, 2020

Who can apply for a return flight?

You don't need an Absher account to apply for this service. You can apply for a return flight using the عودة or Awdah option if the following conditions are met;

How to apply for a return flight?

First of all, open this website and click on the “Individual” tab. https://www.absher.sa/.

A new screen will open, scroll down a little bit until you find the “Awdah” service.

On the next screen, the system will give you two options from where you need to click on the “New Travel Request”.

A new form will open where you need to enter either the Iqama number or the border number. After that enter the mobile number and the date of birth as written on your Iqama.

In case you don't have a valid exit reentry visa or a final exit visa, the system will give you an error that your request cannot be completed.

If you have a valid exit reentry visa or a final exit visa, the system will ask you to select any of the following 4 airports for the departure.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. Prince Muhammad International Airport in Madinah. King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

You can submit the request for a return flight using the عودة or Awdah option on your Absher account.

How to get the Awda عودة ticket?

After submitting the application, a text message will be sent to the beneficiary stating the travel date, ticket number, and reservation details.

You will be required to make a payment using the details provided in the SMS.