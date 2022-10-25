How to play YouTube in the background on Android?

If you want to watch a cosmetic lesson or a mainstream pop video, YouTube is the place to go. Given that we use it every day, the video platform is undoubtedly the most renowned and widely used. YouTube users are running after cheap YouTube watch hours to boost their channel quickly. Nevertheless, most of us are irritated by YouTube’s inability to play videos natively while we aren’t using the app. The persistent necessity to stay on YouTube while a video plays is inconvenient when all we want to do is listen to the audio portion.

YouTube is one of the finest places to listen to music. However, the audio refuses to play as you go skip to another application. That means you can’t use your gadget for anything else, such as answering emails, Facebook, or surfing the web. While YouTube does not yet have the capacity to play videos in the backdrop, there are a few tricks we may apply to get the same result. Keep reading this article to learn how to use YouTube without relying on the app to play it in the background for you.

So, without further ado, let’s get started on our meticulously curated list of hacks and tricks that will help you play YouTube videos in the background on your Android device.

Note: Some of these hacks may also apply to IOS-operated devices!

1. Doing it the Pure Tuber way!

If you’ve never heard of Pure Tuber before, the question is are you even living in the 21st century. Pure Tuber is an avant-garde application that allows you to play all your YouTube videos in the background as you scroll through your Instagram, Facebook or look at some enticing home décor designs on Pinterest.

Once you’ve installed Pure Tuber, to play YouTube videos in the background, all you need to do is open the application, find the video of your choice and tap on ‘Background.’ The option can be found just beneath the screen on which the video is streaming. That’s it – yes, it’s that simple!

Furthermore, if you wish to not miss important parts of your favorite video while you’re doing something else on your phone, you can choose to play the said video in picture-in-picture mode. This way, your video will keep on playing on your phone, albeit in a shorter display size at the corner of the phone screen. However, you can adjust the screen size and play around with the location of the video screen until you find a position and size that is up to your liking.

Pure Tuber doesn’t only allow you to play YouTube videos in the background or in pop-up mode, but it goes much beyond that. Here are some key features of Pure Tuber that are worth mentioning.

Immaculately blocks all YouTube ads giving you the seamless YouTube experience of your life.

Allows you to download YouTube videos, channels, and playlists in HD (up to 4K resolution).

Allows you to extract music from YouTube videos and save it directly to your phone’s storage in HQ

Allows you to bring your Pure Tuber experience up to speed by syncing your existing YouTube account.

Read more: How to effectively use YouTube adblocker .

As of today, Pure Tuber is available on both Android and IOS devices. This way, you can reap all the benefits of the application, even if you’re an Apple user.

2. The ‘browser’ hack

To use this trick, just follow the steps mentioned below:

Open the browser on your Android phone.

Open the YouTube website. Once opened, select the option to play it in ‘Desktop mode.’

Navigate to the video of your choice and open it.

Switch to a different app. You’ll notice that the audio keeps playing. If it doesn’t, swipe down your notification panel from the screen’s top and tap ‘play’ on the video pop-up you see. The audio will start to play now.

You can even use the same method to turn off your screen’s display, and the music will continue to stream.

3. Consider purchasing YouTube music or YouTube Premium.

Subscribing to YouTube Premium or YouTube Music is yet another option to play YouTube videos in the backdrop. This way, you may watch music videos on YouTube without leaving the app. However, the approach isn’t free, and you’ll have to lay out some bucks for it. If you don’t mind getting some bucks out of your pocket, this is the simplest option. As a reminder, both YouTube Premium and YouTube Music offer a free 30-day trial period, so giving it a go is an option.

Chop, chop!

The inability of YouTube to allow you to play YouTube videos in the background can be vexatious, especially if you’re a busy bee or like to toggle around different applications. However, now that you know of ways to look around this incapacity, you’re all set!