How to move from one lane to another? Traffic police reveals

Saudi Traffic police will activate cameras starting from Nov 11 to detect traffic violators who move from one lane to another without indicators. In this regard, the traffic police have revealed the correct way of moving from one lane to another.

لقيادة آمنة التزم بالمسار المحدد واستخدم الإشارات التنبيهية عند الانتقال منه

Making sure that moving from one lane to another is possible without exposing himself or other road users to danger. Ensure that traffic signs allow movement at this part of the road. Giving an indicator to move to another lane well before the start of the movement. Switching off the indicator after moving to another lane.

The traffic police have also stated that moving from one lane to another without following these protocols will result in a fine of SR 300 to SR 500.

عدم الالتزام بحدود المسارات المحددة على الطريق يعد تعدي على حقوق قائدي المركبات الأخرى، ويربك الحركة المرورية

⁧#هدفنا_سلامتكم⁩ pic.twitter.com/pO2uFtmavW — المرور السعودي (@eMoroor) November 8, 2020