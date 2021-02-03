Many shopping malls, shopping centers, and offices have been asking people to show the home screen of the Tawakkalna application to get an entry. While an Absher account holder can log in to the Tawakkalna application, how would a dependent make this account?

The Absher account holders can log in to Tawakkalna Application using Absher ID and password.

How to make a Tawakkalna account for dependents?

In order to make a Tawakkalna account for dependents, the family head will have to do the following through his Absher account.

1- Log in to your Absher account through the Absher application and click on the;

General Services.

Register a Mobile Number for Tawakkalna.

Click on Next.

Enter Iqama Number, Date of Birth, and the Mobile Number.

Click on the next button again.

2- Now register your wife/children in the Tawakkalna application by creating their separate accounts.