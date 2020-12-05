How to Get Work Once You’ve Moved Abroad?

Moving abroad can to be a rewarding experience. Many people use it as an opportunity to give them a better life, while others see it as a change of scene and an adventure. Either way, it’s sure to allow you to see more of the world while earning a living.

However, getting work once you’ve moved abroad can be quite a challenge. Working abroad is a dream come true for many people, but you need to know how to get work in order to make that dream a reality. Continue reading to find out what you can do to it make easier for you to get a job once you’ve moved abroad.

Get your qualifications assessed

Not all qualifications are accepted internationally. In certain cases, you may need to do an extra qualification in order for your current qualification to be accepted in the country you’re moving to. Other times, you’ll simply need to get it assessed by a professional who can testify to the fact that the level of your qualification meets the standards set in your new country. This can be quite tricky with qualifications that are taught differently depending on the area, such as law. The same laws aren’t universally used, which makes the process of getting your qualifications assessed and validated slightly trickier.

Improve your language

If you’re moving somewhere where they don’t speak your first language, such as Saudi Arabia, you might improve your chances of getting a job by learning the native language. Even if you can’t speak it fluently, being able to communicate the basics will be much easier than trying to communicate over a language barrier. Having tests that prove your language abilities will also up your chances with possible future employers. Most English-speaking countries require a langue test in order to even consider hiring you.

Network

If you have any contacts in that country, don’t be afraid to ask them if they can help you out. They might not always be able to, but if they can, it will be highly beneficial in your job seeking endeavours. People tend to often be wary of hiring foreigners, and having someone they trust vouch for you will probably make it more likely that they will be willing to give you a shot. Network, network, network. The more contacts you make in your new country, the bigger the chances of one of them hearing of an opening and alerting you.

Get good references

References play an incredibly important role in whether or not a company will hire someone. A bad reference can cause them to reject someone’s application, no matter how well qualified they are. And the same can be said for a good reference – a good reference can give you an extra boost above all other candidates. Most people only include previous employers as references, but the truth is that you can include anyone who will be able to testify to your character. To learn more about writing CV references, click here.

Ask for advice

Wherever you move, there will probably be a well-established community of immigrants willing to help you, because they know how it feels to be in your situation. Don’t be scared to ask them for any tips or advice they may have. Moving anywhere in the world means you’ll have to adapt to a new culture and a new way of doing things. What is considered good manners or professionalism in one place, might be seen as offensive somewhere else. That’s why it can be a good idea to ask about other people’s experiences in order to learn from them.

Do research

Depending on where you previously lived and where you moved to, the chances are very good that you don’t know much about the local businesses where you now live. Doing proper and extensive research before your interview will allow you to understand the business dynamic better, have a good idea of what will be expected of you, and help you compile a list of questions to ask. Appearing well informed about the company will also make you seem really interested in the job and show the employer that you don’t mind putting in some work.

Be professional

As always, one of the most important things to remember when going to a job interview, is to remain professional. Dress appropriately, and don’t be late. You need to be professional at all times, and that also means being honest. Answering all questions honestly will show the employer that you are genuine. You also need to be prepared for some of the questions they may ask, so that you don’t spend ages trying to come up with a decent answer. Even if you don’t get the job, keep that air of professionalism – you never know if they might consider you for another opening in future.