How to get curfew pass through Tawakkalna app? توكلنا

During the 24-hours curfew in Suadi Arabia, you cannot get out of your house even to buy groceries without taking a movement permit or curfew pass from the Tawakkalna app.

You can only move during the relaxed curfew hours with the Tawakkalna app permit i.e. from 6 am to 3 pm.

First of all, you need to install the Tawakkalna application from either play store or iTunes and signup there.

After creating the account with Tawakkalna app توكلنا, you would be able to see a screen with red color which means that currently, you don't have a permit to get out of your home. In order to apply for a curfew pass, click on the “Permissions” tab and then “+” button.

On the next screen, you need to click on the “Supplies” as you want to take a permit to buy groceries or other essential items within your district.

In case you need to take a permit for emergency supplies outside your district, you need to select the option “emergency supply” and enter the location you want to visit. The application can grant you an emergency supply permit for a maximum of 4 hours a week.

After you click the “Request Permission” button, there will be a pop-up screen that you need to agree with. Now go to the Home screen, you will find your permit there with a remaining time counter.