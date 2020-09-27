How to book Umrah Appointment with Eatamarna? اعتمرنا

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a mobile application with the name Eatamarna “اعتمرنا” to enable domestic pilgrims to book an appointment to perform Umrah.

The Umrah application is available on iTunes right now. The android version will be launched later.

Each Umrah pilgrim will be given 3 hours to perform Umrah.

Phases of Umrah opening

Starting from Oct 4: 6,000 domestic pilgrims a day. Starting from Oct 18: 15,000 domestic pilgrims and 40,000 worshippers a day. Starting from Nov: 20,000 international + domestic pilgrims and 60,000 worshippers a day.

How to book an Umrah appointment with Eatamarna? اعتمرنا

Download the application Eatamarna “اعتمرنا” to book an Umrah appointment from this link. https://apps.apple.com/sa/app/ اعتمرنا/

Select the language.

Enter your Iqama number and the password you have set for Tawakkalna App.

After this, the Eatamarna “اعتمرنا” application will send you a verification code.

Select the type of applicant you are from; Citizens and Residents (Iqama holders). GCC Citizens. International Pilgrims.

Fill the form with the required information.

Now you need to select the reason to book the appointment; Umrah Appointment. Permit as a Worshipper.

Select the person on Eatamarna “اعتمرنا” application for whom you need Umrah Appointment. Children will be allowed to accompany their parents as long as they are added to the Tawakkalna app under the user's dependents. Users may also add dependents to accompany them to perform the Umrah.

Select the date and time for Umrah. Each Umrah pilgrim will be given 3 hours to perform Umrah.

On the next step, you need to select the centers for transporting or gathering pilgrims in Makkah.

That's it, you have successfully booked an Umrah appointment through Eatamarna “اعتمرنا” application.

The parking at the gathering points is not free as you will be charged SR 37 at Kudai parking.

In case you want to view the Umrah permit or change the timings or cancel the appointment, go to the calendar in the Eatamarna “اعتمرنا” application and change the date, time and as per the availability.