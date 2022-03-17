How is Shaitan chained up in Ramadan?

Since we were children, we have been told that shaitan is chained up in Ramadan. How are devils chained up? If the shaitan is chained up, why does evil happening continue?

Hadith for chaining up Shaitan

Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said when the month of Ramadan comes, the gates of Jannah are opened and the gates of hell are closed, and the devils are chained. – Sahih al-Bukhari 3277

How is the shaitan chained up?

So let us understand what does it really means to chain up the devil.

Devils can still influence

Firstly, chaining up the devil does not mean that the devil cannot influence us and that is why evil happenings are observed in the month of Ramadan.

The chaining up of the devil can be interpreted as making the devil weaker so that he cannot do what he can do in common days and months. His abilities are weakened.

Smalls devils are left behind

Secondly, we can say that not all devils are chained up rather the evilest and most powerful ones are chained during the month of Ramadan and that is why sins are committed during Ramadan. The devils who are left behind keep on doing their jobs.

It is safe to say that the evil actions and doing are reduced on the part of those who fast. Those Muslims who fast properly remain safe from committing major sins and doing evil.

Why do we commit sins when the devil is chained up?

The reason why we see evildoing during Ramadan might not be because of the devil as they are either chained up or have fewer powers. Yet it is because of the bad habits, evil people, and human devils that live among us.