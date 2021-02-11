How can expats from Pakistan, India, UAE return to KSA?

The ban on flights from India to Saudi Arabia was imposed in September 2020 and since then Indian expats had to quarantine for 14 days in another country before entering Saudi Arabia.

Most of the Indian expats were doing the quarantine in the UAE before entering Saudi Arabia and this practice had been going well from September until Feb 2021.

On Feb 03, 2021, the Saudi government banned the entry of expats from 20 countries including India, Pakistan, and the UAE. Moreover, anyone who had been to these 20 countries in the preceding 14 days was not allowed to enter Saudi Arabia.

It created a panic situation for Indian expats who were in quarantine or planning to quarantine in the UAE. Moreover, expats who are in Pakistan right now are also not sure how to return to Saudi Arabia.

What is the solution?

Expats stuck in India, Pakistan and the UAE can choose Oman or Bahrain for the quarantine for 14 days before entering Saudi Arabia. Iqama holders can get an on-arrival visa to any of these countries.

You can also select any country other than the 20 countries stated in the article for a 14 days quarantine. However, make sure that you are allowed to enter the country as per your travel status.