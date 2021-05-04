Hotels in Makkah to issue Umrah Permits to guests

In a desperate move to support the hotel industry in Makkah, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has allowed hotels to issue Umrah permits to their guests. Umrah permit can be issued by hotels in Makkah with the following conditions;

The pilgrim must be a guest of the hotel. The Umrah permit cannot be issued to outsiders. The pilgrim is either vaccinated at least 14 days before issuing the permit or recovered from coronavirus within 6 months. The hotel must be situated surrounding the courtyard of Masjid al-Haram.

If you are staying in one of those hotels and don't have an Umrah permit in Tawakkalna or Eatmarna, you can request your hotel to issue one for you.

These procedures will play a role in activating the investment process of the hotel sector, investments that are largely dependent on Hajj and Umrah seasons, and have drastically been affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.