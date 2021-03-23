History of Khokha Abi Bakar Siddique in Masjid al Nabwi

While visiting Masjid al Nabawi, everyone might be aware of the Khokha Abi Bakar Siddique رضي الله عنه (window) but only a few among us would be aware of its historical significance. This article is all about the history of Khokha Abi Bakar Siddique.

Khokha Abi Bakar Siddique means the window of Abu Bakar Siddique رضي الله عنه. In Arabic vocabulary, Khokha means a large window. A window is placed in the form of a small door between the two houses.

History claimed that the house of Abu Bakar Siddique رضي الله عنه and Prophet Muhammad ﷺ lied next to each other. Khoka Abu Bakar Siddique is a small door in the form of a large window that is placed between the house of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and Abu Bakar Siddique رضي الله عنه.

Khokha Abi Bakar Siddique is located west of the Prophet’s mosque. It is after the last pillar on the top of the old mosque.

Masjid al Nabawi had three windows or khokhas. The name of these three small doors are Khokha Ali ibn Talib, Khokha Al Khattab and Khokha Abi Bakar Al-Siddique.

Source: Urdu News