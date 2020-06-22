Hajj 2020 to be performed by limited pilgrims

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has made a major announcement today to allow a limited number of citizens and residents who are already in the Kingdom to perform Hajj this year.

Who will perform Hajj?

Only a limited number of pilgrims from each nationality will be allowed to perform Hajj this year. The mechanism has not yet been disclosed by the Ministry of Hajj. It is worth noting that residents and citizens are allowed to perform Hajj only once every 5 years.

The Cost of Hajj

Considering the additional precautionary measures Hajj agents have to take to protect local pilgrims, the cost of Hajj is expected to go higher than last year.

Last year, the cost of a medium level hajj package was around SR 7,000. In my personal opinion, the minimum cost would be around SR 10,000.

More than 2.5 million people performed Hajj last year from all around the world. Recommended: How many times Hajj is suspended in history?

No International Pilgrims

It means that no international pilgrim will be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia for the purpose of the performance of Hajj.

The decision is taken to ensure that Hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and the necessary social distancing protocols.

Statement by the Ministry of Hajj

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah said and in light of the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic and the risks of infections spreading in crowded spaces and large gatherings, it has been decided that Haj for this year (1441 H/ 2020 AD) will be held whereby a very limited number of pilgrims from various nationalities who already reside in Saudi Arabia, would be able to perform it.

