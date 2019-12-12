Ghaliah Amin – the first curvy model of Saudi Arabia

We are living in an era where internationally, models are selected according to their diverse cast of cultures and body shapes but recently something different happened in Dubai where the latest edition of Fashion Forward Dubai cast two Curvy Arab models on the runway.

The two Arab models are the residents of Dubai. Among them, the one model was Ghaliah Amin who is a Saudi and was picked as a model by Reemani fashion house.

Ghaliah not only came forward to represent herself as a Saudi Model but also with an initiative to invoke the thoughts of all curvy women who think they could never come forward to join the fashion industry. As she walked through the runway people were amazed and satisfied to see such a diversity in the fashion industry.

Amin is the first curvy model from Saudi Arabia who believes that the culture and tradition of the Middle East see the profession as a taboo.

She positively thinks that after her, many underrepresented women who do not possess a zero size body can also fit in the fashion industry understanding that their curves set them apart from the entire world.

Ghalia Amin entered the fashion industry in 2018 when she started working with a retail Platform that offers plus-size pieces from high-end designers. She also launched a social media initiative in the following year entitled “Ana Ghalia” which means “I am precious”. This initiative was to promote the positivity of the body.

Ghalia Amin shared her thoughts that she possesses from her childhood. She expressed that since her childhood she has been noticing that the fashion world and high-end brands always assist the model who possesses a certain body type and this thing made her self-conscious as a child. Body shape and type became a barrier and any woman who breaks this barrier could never see herself on the international platform.

Amin related that this is the very first reason that she represented herself as a curvier woman to make every curvy woman feel that she also has the right to look and feel beautiful without having a zero shape body.

دام عزك يا وطن 🇸🇦 Posted by Ghaliah Amin on Sunday, September 22, 2019