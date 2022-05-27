In order to apply for a visa to any country, sometimes the embassies ask you to provide Muqeem paper print from Absher. Here is how to get it;

Why do we need it?

Generally, it is required at the time of applying for a tourist visa to any country in the world from Saudi Arabia. It is also required at the time of processing a family visit visa or permanent family visa from your home country.

Get Muqeem Paper Print for yourself

In order to get the Muqeem paper print containing your details, better follow the below procedure with the desktop;

Login to https://www.absher.sa/

Click on the “ Dashboard ” button.

Click on the “ MORE DETAILS ” button given under your name.

Absher will open the Muqeem containing all your details. Now you can simply print it.

Press Cltr+P on your computer.

Print this page or save it in PDF form.

Get the Print for Domestic Workers

In case you want to get the print for one of your domestic workers such as housemaids or house drivers;

Login to https://www.absher.sa/

Click on “ Services ” under the Workers tab.

Select the “ Request Muqeem Print ” option.

Click on the “ Next ” button.

Select the worker.

Get the Muqeem print from Absher.