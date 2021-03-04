GC Coupons becomes the Middle East’s leading coupons website within a year

GC Coupons has become among the leading coupon codes websites in the Middle East within a year of starting its operations. GC Coupons was established in January 2020 and started providing coupons & promo codes for online shopping to customers. The E-Commerce Industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the Middle East. The E-Commerce market is expected to reach US $9.41 Billion in 2021 in Saudi Arabia according to Statista. Young Customers are now using their smartphones to shop online from leading online retailers in Saudi Arabia. The Introduction of leading online retailers which include Noon, Jollychic, eXtra, and Amazon.sa has helped build trust among shoppers in Saudi Arabia.

GC Coupons started with the vision of helping shoppers save money on online shopping. The Goal of the Company was to partner with leading online retailers and provide verified discount codes & coupons to customers. The Company started by partnering with 20 online stores in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern Countries. Today, GC Coupons has more than 1000 online retailers listed on its platform. The Startup now provides more than 5000 coupons & discount codes for leading online retailers which include Noon, Amazon.sa, Splash Fashions, Max Fashion, Al-Saif Gallery, Jarir Bookstores, Bath & Body Works, Daily Mealz, Mamas & Papas, Mikyajy, Sephora, Redsea, Tatayab, The Body Shop, Victoria’s Secret, Namshi, The Entertainer, and other reputed online retailers.

Customers can also find exclusive coupons which are only available at GC Coupons. The Team at GC Coupons also verifies coupon codes & offers daily. All Coupons available at GC Coupons are available free of cost. The Company now serves customers in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Jordan. Customers can also select from categories such as electronics, fashion, home & kitchen, toys, grocery, footwear, & makeup and filter coupons for each store.

GC Coupons also has a mobile-first approach towards its website. Young Shoppers in Saudi Arabia use their smartphones to purchase anything online. GC Coupons has understood the needs of the customers and revamped its website for smartphones. The Website now has better User Experience for its mobile visitors. Electronics along with Fashion leads the e-commerce market in Saudi Arabia. GC Coupons provides hundreds of verified coupons for leading online retailers in the electronics and fashion categories.

Customers now get free coupons & discount codes for leading online retailers and save money each time they shop online. It's a win-win situation for everybody. Coupons provide a rewarding experience to customers. Coupons help customers shop more and save more frequently. GC Coupons fills the gap between online shoppers and retailers. Online Shoppers can now compare prices between retailers and get the best deal because of GC Coupons. Most visitors to GC Coupons come from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

The Startup has seen more than 100% growth month over month in the number of Saudi Visitors to its website. GC Coupons has also built trust among customers by constantly evolving and shaping its vision by keeping the shoppers in mind. Customers in Saudi Arabia typically save close to 100 SAR each time they use a coupon by visiting GC Coupons. The Savings help customers carefully review their household budget and plan accordingly. Customers get more for their money’s worth by simply visiting GC Coupons.

GC Coupons now stands amongst the top coupon websites in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. The Startup has achieved this feat under a year of being in operations. More than 10000 online shoppers from Saudi Arabia visit the website to search and find coupons & discount codes for leading online retailers.