GACA updates conditions for passengers to fly back to Saudi Arabia

General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued a circular to all airports and airlines around the world to update them about the conditions for passengers to fly back to Saudi Arabia. According to the circular issued on Aug 16;

All airlines must distribute the disclaimer form to all passengers coming to Saudi Arabia. The form should be distributed to passengers in the airplane before arrival to the Kingdom. All passengers must submit the signed form to the airport Health Control Center upon arrival.

5 conditions for passengers to fly back to Saudi Arabia

1 – The passenger must not have any respiratory symptom or lever or any symptom of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

2 – The passenger must complete the 7 days quarantine period at home after arriving in Saudi Arabia (3 days for health practitioners with negative PCR).

3 – The passenger would be required to set his home location through Tataman application within 8 hours from arrival and would not be allowed to leave this location for the next 7 days unless seeking medical care.

4 – The passenger would be required to login to the Tataman application on a daily basis and do the self-health assessment.

5 – The passenger must agree that if he violates any of the conditions stated in the disclaimer form, the health authorities may penalize him/her with SR 500,000 and two years imprisonment.

It is worth mentioning that these are general conditions for passengers from all the countries around the world. The instructions specific to the individual countries would be announced later.

Useful Guidelines to avoid Coronavirus

Stay in an isolated room away from other persons.

Not to share food nor drinks with others, especially those of high risks, such as elderly persons, persons with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women.

Wear a facemask when leaving the room for any reason.

Keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters between yourself and others, in addition to wearing a facemask.

Cover mouth and nose with napkins when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid sharing personal items with others (such as showers towels and eating or drinking utensils).

Make sure that shared spaces at home are well ventilated.

Monitor symptoms, such as dry cough, fever, or shortness of breath.

Immediately call 937 if any symptom appeared and notify them of that.