GACA issues guidelines for air travel in KSA

As we know that Saudi Arabia has allowed domestic flights to operate from May 31, the General Authority of Civil Aviation has issued guidelines for the passengers to travel.

Keep in mind that international flights will remain suspended until further notice. Here are some guidelines which every passenger needs to follow while entering the airport and during the flight.

1-Buy airline tickets through electronic means only.

2-Perform a temperature check at the time of entering the airport.

3-Wear a face mask while entering the airport, during the flight and leaving the airport. It is forbidden to be at the airport and in the airplane without a face mask.

4-Maintain a safe distance while queuing up for boarding passes and in the buses.

5-Reach the airport at least 2 hours before the flight.

6-Use hand sanitizer while entering the airport.

7-Use the means of e-payment to reduce cash transactions.

8-Make a compulsory medical disclosure at the time of booking the air ticket as well as at the airport if any of the COVID-19 symptoms appear. The passenger will not be allowed to board the plane.

9-Only one hand-carry bag will be allowed.

Here are the complete guidelines issued by the GACA.