What is the food, drinks, and dress of Hell?

We all know that those who do not follow the orders of Allah would go to Hell after death. Ever wondered what would be the food, drinks, dresses, and the life of hell as per the Holy Quran.

The Food of hell

Quran explains in detail the food the inhabitants of hell would get to eat;

1- They will have no food except a foul, thorny shrub, neither nourishing nor satisfying hunger. Al-Ghashiyah 88:6-7

2- Surely ˹the fruit of˺ the tree of Zaqqûm will be the food of the evildoer. Like molten metal, it will boil in the bellies like the boiling of hot water. Ad-Dukhan 44:43-46

Zaqqûm is a tree that grows in the depths of Hell.

3- So this Day they will have no close friend here, nor any food except ˹oozing˺ pus, which none will eat except the evildoers.” – Al-Haqqah 69:35-37

The drinks of hell

The Holy Quran explains in detail the drinks that would be available for sinners in place of water in Hell.

1- You will drink boiling water. and you will drink ˹it˺ as thirsty camels do.” – Al-Waqi’ah 56:54-55

2- Let them taste this: boiling water and ˹oozing˺ pus, and other torments of the same sort! – Suad 38:57-58

3- Can they be˺ like those who will stay in the Fire forever, left to drink boiling water that will tear apart their insides? – Muhammad 47:15

4- They will be left to drink from a scalding spring. – Al-Ghashiyah 88:5

5- Those who disbelieve will have a boiling drink and a painful punishment for their disbelief. – Yunus 10:4

6- When they cry for aid, they will be aided with water like molten metal, which will burn ˹their˺ faces. What a horrible drink! And what a terrible place to rest! – Al-Kahf 18:29

The dresses of Hell

People who would go to hell would be provided with the dresses to wear. Here is how the Holy Quran explains their garments;

1- Garments of fire will be cut out for them and boiling water will be poured over their heads. – Al-Hajj 22:19

2- On that day you will see the wicked bound together in chains, with garments of tar, and their faces covered with flames. – Ibrahim 14:49-50