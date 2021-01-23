Filipino doctor in KSA fights with COVID19 for 139 days

A frontline female doctor, who had been serving the Covid-19 patient had left the hospital, after battling with the coronavirus for 139 months.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Mayella Montemar, pleaded that people should get themselves vaccinated against the Covid-19.

The covid-19 had degraded her health, she is unable to walk and suffered from the loss of her husband.

Dr. Montemar is a resident doctor in Saudi Arabia and works in the field of obstetrics and gynecology, at Aster Sanad Hospital in Riyadh.

She contracted the virus in Aug 2020

In August 2020, she contracted the virus and showed symptoms of breath shortness. By the end of August 20, her husband and child had been tested positive for the virus. Her husband Sheridan Chan Montemar, was a 49-year-old national guard in Saudi Arabia.

She as a doctor knew that she was at risk of contracting the virus, but its aftermath would be so severe, that she never imagined.

Her husband died in Sep 2020

Meanwhile, her husband was isolated with kids at home. He was looking after three kids then aged 5, 6, and 8. His health got worse day by day and he got admitted to the hospital on the 30th of August. He died within days of admission.

Who took care of children?

Dr. Montemar wasn’t informed about the death of her husband due to her own deteriorating health. A friend of hers took care of the children. During her hardest time, the colleagues and staff at Aster Sanad Hospital had been the utmost support, for her recovery and kids at home.

She was again shifted to ICU due to pneumonia which affected her legs. She told she could not stand nor place the foot in front of another.

Finally, after being able to fight against the virus for the sake of her children, she was discharged on the 8th of January. She can walk with the help of walking aid.

Source: Al Arabiya