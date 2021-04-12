Farjo top 10 Home Islamic Decor

Are you looking for Islamic paintings to decorate the walls of your home and add elegance to your home decor? Who does not like having wall paintings and elegant artistic expressive pictures in his home? As these murals reflect the personal taste of people in art and show a unique character in the decor that you may not find in most houses, especially if they are valuable Islamic paintings painted with 24 carat gold with a multicolored frame of your choice to add elegance and beauty that suits your high taste at amazing prices, where you find that The collection of ideas for many places to hang Islamic paintings not in just home from the “Farjo” is a series of innovative and creative ideas that know no bounds.

1- verse of koursi

Ayat Al-Kursi is a masterpiece of art made with great care by the most skilled craftsmen in a circular motion to show the beauty and flexibility of Arabic calligraphy, plated with gold to suit all tastes.

2-The word of majesty

The word of majesty ~ Allah ~, and His greatness, shows the high elegance of the house and the addition of reverence in front of his name.

3- Surat of Al-Fatihah

Surat Al-Fatihah, the beginning of the great book, the Noble Quran, and here it shows the summit of creativity and professionalism in Islamic handcraft and 24-karat gold plating.

4-The holy Names of Allah 1

The holy names of God, and in the middle is the name of God, all greatness for him, in the middle of the rest of his names in a distinctive creative way.

5-The holy Names of Allah 2

The holy Names of God in another distinctive way, not less than the others in magnificence and beauty, but give more options to you, the preference between being distinguished according to taste, and this is what the “Farjo” company has excelled in.

6- God willing

God willing, another artistic masterpiece from the “Farjo” company did not skimp on us, and it appears as aesthetically pleasing to the Arabic calligraphy and the accuracy of craftsmanship and handicrafts with the merging of the valuable gold metal in it to become more beautiful than ever.

7- The Grand Mosque and Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Grand Mosque and Al-Aqsa Mosque in one wonderful painting,

Exalted is He who took His Servant [i.e., Prophet Muḥammad (ﷺ)] by night from al-Masjid al-Ḥarām to al-Masjid al-Aqṣā.

8-The Holy Mosque

The Holy Mosque is another wonderful masterpiece of the company “Farjo” offered to you to distinguish your home.

9- holy Makkah

The holy Makkah, Look at the subtlety of the details that speak for themselves in the painting, where the precision of workmanship and the wonderful details that express themselves appear.

10- Muhammad, may the best prayers and peace be upon him

“Muhammad” may the best prayers and peace be upon him.

This is a wonderful art painting with an authentic Islamic character that gives an Islamic character full of tranquility and reassurance that can be hung in your home.

All these paintings and more are polished with 24 karat gold, made to last and give a wonderful beauty to the place, not only these, but they are considered real antiquities as their value does not diminish with the passage of time, but increase in value over time.