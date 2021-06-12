How to extend expired visit visa from outside KSA?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has allowed visitors from 20 countries which faced travel ban to extend their expired unused visit visa online from outside Saudi Arabia. In order to do that;

Extend unused/expired visit visa

Open Enjaz IT website https://enjazit.com.sa/Enjaz/ExtendExpiredVisa

Enter the following details which can be found on the visit visa stamped on the passport;

Visa Number.

Passport Number.

Nationality.

Email Address.

Image Code.

Successful: If the visit visa is unused and eligible for this service, the system will take you to the next page where you can complete the requirements to extend Saudi visit visa from outside Saudi Arabia.(please share screenshots in the comments below if you are able to do it.)

Unsuccessful: If the expired and unused visit visa is not allowed to be extended, the following messages will appear.

“Visa's data are not included in the extension.”

“An error occurred, please verify the application data and try again.”

Which visa can be extended?

The validity of the visa can be extended until July 31 free of cost.

Only an expired visa can be extended.

The extension is only possible if the visit visa was expired during the time of travel suspension from 20 countries.

It is not applicable to the work and permanent family visa

The visa not yet stamped on the passport cannot be extended. If that visa has expired, you will have to apply again.

List of 20 banned countries

The Ministry of Interior announced a travel ban on passengers coming from the following 20 countries starting from Feb 02, 2021.

On May 30, 2021, the travel ban was lifted for passengers coming from 11 out of 20 countries. The 9 countries are highlighted with red and others in green.

The Visit Visa can only be extended if the visit visa expired during the time of travel suspension.

1-Argentina.

2-Indonesia.

3-Pakistan.

4-Brazil.

5-Turkey.

6-South Africa

7-Lebanon.

8-Egypt.

9-India.

10-The United Arab Emirates.

11-Germany.

12-The United States of America.

13-Japan.

14-Ireland.

15-Italy.

16-Portugal

17-The United Kingdom.

18-Sweden.

19-Switzerland.

20-France.