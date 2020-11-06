As we all know that the Ministry of Labor has announced to cancel the Kafala system in Saudi Arabia starting from March 2021. Everyone is keen to know how to get an exit re-entry visa and final exit after the sponsorship system ends.

How to get exit reentry and final exit after Kafala ends?

An expatriate will have to follow the below-mentioned procedure to get an exit reentry or final exit visa in Saudi Arabia after the Kafala system ends.

1 – The expatriate will pay the fee for the exit re-entry visa. (No fee for the final exit)

2 – The expatriate will create a request for the exit reentry or final exit visa through the Absher.

3 – If all the below-mentioned 6 conditions are met, the request will go to the employer.

4 – The employer has the right to raise an objection to the request stating the related reasons.

5 – If no Objection is raised by the employer, the visa will be issued.

6 conditions to get an exit reentry or final exit visa

An expatriate would be able to request an exit reentry or a final exit visa only if the following 6 conditions are met.

1 – The worker must be registered with the labor system.

2 – The worker must have a valid Iqama.

3 – The worker must have a notarized work contract

4 – The worker pays for the exit re-entry visa fee.

5 – The expatriate worker should not be subject to unpaid government fees or fines.

6 – The expatriate worker acknowledges the procedures resulting from non-return during the leave granted to him by the employer via the Absher platform.