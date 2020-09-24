EgyptAir gifts free air tickets for life to a baby born on board

Recently, a baby was born during the flight and EgyptAir has gifted him in a unique way. The Egyptian airline was on its way to fly from Egypt to the UK when the child was born. The mother of the baby girl is a Yemeni.

The mother Hayam Nasr Najy was traveling to the UK without any expectations of her child to be delivered soon. The mother was on board when she went into labor prematurely. The Plane was diverted to make an emergency landing in Munich, Germany.

She delivered a healthy baby girl. At this, the EgyptAir announced to provide free tickets to the newborn baby who was born on their flight. A newborn gift welcoming her to the world. The girl will travel freely throughout her lifetime with Egyptian national Airlines.

هنيء الطيار رشدي زكريا رئيس مجلس إدارة الشركة القابضة لمصرللطيران الراكبة هيام نصر ناجي دعبان يمنية الجنسية علي سلامتها ومنح مولودتها تذكرة سفر مجانية مدي الحياة والتي أنجبتها علي متن الطائرة أثناء رحلة مصرللطيران المتجهة أمس من القاهرة إلي لندن. pic.twitter.com/WDLsBFePDW — EGYPTAIR (@EGYPTAIR) September 17, 2020

Later a statement came forward by airliner. He thanked the flight crew members and all the passengers of the flight for their cooperation and handling the situation properly.