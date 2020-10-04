E-Governance is making simpler, faster application processes

When dealing with Government documentation, getting through the application processes can be quite challenging. Not only are the processes slow and difficult, but they also have a lot of requirements to get through. When dealing with most of them, the rules are not specific, and there are so many things that applicants find out while they are getting through the process.

In most cases, there are two primary documents that people do not apply for themselves but usually have someone else coordinate on their behalf, which is the birth and death certificates.

Since there are a large number of people who could not avail of these facilities, the Government decided to make these resourced available to all. They created a lot more awareness campaigns and were working with eGovernance resources to get the information available online. The websites assisted with the overall process but they were all coordinated through the Registrar of Births and Deaths. Additionally, there were online applications for most Government services and people could download them and fill them out at their convenience. eGovernance in India was improving since it had better reach in the rural parts of the country since cell phone coverage managed to penetrate there.

While people can apply for their birth certificate online, which they can get at a later stage if they do not have one, the majority of people have either the hospital or their parents get through their process when they are too young to figure it out themselves.

According to information provided by the Registrar General of India (RGI), the births of about 6.6 million children went unregistered in 2007, which implies that about 25% of children born in India do not have any identity. While all these children would have to go through a tedious process of registering their births as they grow older, not having this documentation in the formative stages of their life can be quite challenging. These children cannot be considered for Government statistics since they cannot measure their health and recovery rate, and they miss out on several benefits the Government might have for them.

Unlike a birth certificate, a death certificate follows the same principle, however, cannot be applied for by the person in question and has to be applied for by their loved ones, friends, or family. There are a couple of additional documents that the person in question would have to provide to prove that they are connected to the person in question.

In India, an estimated 26 million births, and about nine million deaths take place every year, which is a total of approximately 35 million, vital events have to be registered annually. However, the data reveals that only 11 and five Indian states boast of 100% birth and death registrations, with 2.8 million deaths not registered in 2007. The number of births and deaths registered varies by the Indian state, but the averages stay about the same. Birth and death certificates have to be applied for, 21 days from the time of the incident, and the applicant can get through the process with ease. Delays after that could involve varying late fees depending on how long the delay was and might also call for additional paperwork and police documentation.

Passports too are a mandatory document but only for people planning on leaving the country. There is no specific rule that people require passports, but it is a document used for other purposes as well. Furthermore, getting a passport is quite tedious with multiple checks, including security protocols to go through the process to make it happen. These checks make it a secure document for other purposes like a driver's license or a voting card. While there are children who can travel from one country to another using their parent's passports, they can also have their parents get through the process since they might be below a specific age.

To make the process easier, most of them can now apply for all three documents online, which is a blessing while the world is getting through a pandemic. All the information relating to these processes is mentioned on the website with the documents needed to get through them and the ability to fill out the forms and upload the supporting paperwork without having to leave the house. Passports are a little complicated since they require a biometric check and personal photograph which can only be done at the office which is way better since it minimizes the process a little bit, making it a lot more convenient.

People can now download the birth, death, or passport application , and submit it in person if they are not comfortable uploading their documents through the internet. The interface is so simple allowing people to get through it without too much trouble, even on their mobiles since the largest population in India uses the internet on their phones.