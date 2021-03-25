Drivers, salon and restaurant workers must be vaccinated

Barbershop, salon, restaurant, cafe, public drivers and food outlet workers in Saudi Arabia must vaccinate their employees before May 13, 2020, to protect public health and curb the spread of the virus.

If workers of barbershop, salon, restaurant, cafe, and food outlet are not vaccinated before May 13, they must provide a negative PCR test result every 7 days at the expense of the employer.

The Public Transport Authority directed that all workers and drivers in public transport services, including trains and buses, must be vaccinated before May 13.

The Ministry of Tourism also issued a statement saying that buffet services in restaurants, tents, and halls will be halted during the holy month of Ramadan. Moreover, there will be no public iftar in mosques also.

Source: Arab News