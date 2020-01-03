What is the dream interpretation to see teeth?

A person might see strange dreams related to teeth. One might see his teeth falling off in some manner or maybe one sees himself collecting teeth. All of it might seem crazy but it might also have a meaning.

Important Note: There are 4 types of people with whom one should not discuss a dream. Discussing a dream with these people has a negative effect on dream interpretation. Dream interpreter Ibn Sirin gives us an account of the interpretations of different dreams involving teeth.

If one sees his teeth falling off and feels no pain in his dream, then it represents worthless deeds. On the other hand, if one’s teeth fall off because of some disease or cause pain in the dream then it means that the person will be forcefully parted from something in his own house.

One’s teeth falling off in a dream also represents illness that might stay around for a long time but will not lead to death. If one sees his teeth falling on to his lap in his dream, then it means that he will have a large progeny. Falling teeth might also mean that the person will have a long life.

Front teeth falling off in a dream

If one sees his front teeth falling off without any pain in his dream, then it means that he will lose some of his property. If one sees bleeding and feels pain from his front teeth falling off in his dream, then it represents the person’s inability to complete a task.

Lower teeth falling off in a dream

Lower teeth falling off in a dream brings bad news. It means that the person will be subject to distress and sorrows.

Upper teeth falling off in a dream

Upper teeth falling off in a dream brings good news as it means that the person will soon earn large profits.

Collecting fallen teeth in a dream

If one sees himself collecting his teeth that have fallen off in a dream, then it means that he will no longer be able to have children. It also means that the person would be saying something that he will regret later on.

The number of fallen teeth in a dream

Falling teeth in a dream might also represent the payment of loans and debts. The number of teeth falling teeth represent the number of debts or loans that will be paid successfully.

Long teeth in a dream

If one sees his teeth as long, beautiful or white in his dream then it means that he will witness something from his family that will bring him pleasure and satisfaction.

Chewing something in a dream

If one sees his teeth chewing something in a dream, then it means that one his family member might fall ill.

Enclosing the teeth in a dream

If one sees himself or someone putting teeth in their pocket in a dream or wrapping them with a cloth or maybe even putting them in a house, then it means that a child will be born in his family.

Loose teeth in a dream

If one sees his loose teeth in a dream, then it means that one of his family members will fall ill.

Disclaimer: The material used for the interpretation of dreams has been extracted from the book “A Concise Guide for the Interpretation of Dreams” written by Mohammad bin Sirin.