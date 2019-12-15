What is the dream interpretation to see a scorpion?

An unusual dream would be one in which one might see a scorpion. As scorpion is not something that one might come across in his daily routine, therefore, it becomes troubling as to why one would witness it in his dream.

A scorpion is a deadly animal and whether it would bring good news or bad depends upon the incident that occurred in the dream. Depending on the incidents, Ibn Sirin has interpreted various dreams regarding scorpions some of which we discussed below

Important Note: There are 4 types of people with whom one should not discuss a dream. Discussing a dream with these people has a negative effect on dream interpretation.

If a person sees himself carrying a bag filled with snakes and scorpions in a dream, then it means that he has done something to upset the wrongful people which have caused them to hate him.

Scorpion penetrating through house walls in a dream

If one sees a scorpion penetrating through the walls of his house in his dream, then it means that his enemy will face death.

Eating a scorpion in a dream

If one sees himself eating a cooked or broiled scorpion in his dream brings good luck as one will be able to win a just case of inheritance against his opponent. It might also mean that one will be able to make money without his enemy knowing about it.

Eating an uncooked scorpion means to backbite a person who is corrupt, it could also mean that the person will be obtaining the money that is unlawful. Eating the meat of a scorpion means that the person will be able to gain the assets of his enemy.

Killing a scorpion in a dream

If a person sees himself killing a scorpion in his dream, then it means that he will be able to capture and kill his enemy.

Scorpion in a shop or shirt in a dream

If one sees a scorpion inside their shirt or shop in a dream then it means hardships regarding livelihood,

Scorpion inside the stomach in a dream

If one witness a dream in which they see a scorpion inside their stomach, then it means hatred from the employees or children who work for them.

What a scorpion represents in a dream

A scorpion in a dream represents a person who says openly whatever comes to his mind but does not the difference between his friends and enemies. It also represents a hopeless person who lacks qualities like determination and will.

It also represents an unreligious person who is immoral and clever. He does not care about his friends and family and harms them alike which makes him a very dangerous person.

Holding a scorpion in a dream

If one sees himself holding a scorpion which is stinging other people in a dream, then it means that the person will be backbiting and speaking wrongfully of the people.

Yellow Scorpion

Seeing a yellow scorpion in a dream means that money will come your way. It might also represent a fierce enemy. If one kills a yellow scorpion in his dream, then it means that he will invest in something that will bring him a good profit

Disclaimer: The material used for the interpretation of dreams has been extracted from the book “A Concise Guide for the Interpretation of Dreams” written by Mohammad bin Sirin.