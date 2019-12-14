What is the dream interpretation to see a dog?

A person can dream of many weird things that he would just interpret as some coincidence and move on. This is usually not the case, even seeing a dog in different circumstances can mean many things.

Important Note: There are 4 types of people with whom one should not discuss a dream. Discussing a dream with these people has a negative effect on dream interpretation.

Ibn Sirin gives an account of what does it mean to see a dog in your dream. Here are the different situations which have been interpreted.

A dog in a dream represents something low class like a street boy or beggar. It might also represent a person who is extremely loyal. It also represents a loathsome person who is loyal towards his boss but is jealous of the inside.

A dog in a dream might also represent a weak enemy or a police informer. A dog might also represent a disrespectful person who would indulge in sinful acts. A dog represents an enemy who will soon become a friend but is a person of wicked and mean character.

Seeing a Dogfight in a dream

A dog might represent greed and worldly desires. Dogfights being committed to winning money or other prizes whereas losing the fight means losing savings.

Adopting a dog in a dream

If one sees himself adopting a dog in his dream it could mean that he would face unemployment in the near future. One’s health might also deteriorate, or he might end up paying financial damages if he sees himself adopting a dog in a dream. Having a pet dog in a dream represents a resentful enemy.

Going on a journey with a dog in a dream

If one sees themselves being accompanied by a dog on a journey, then it means that the person would be disappearing.

A barking dog in a dream

If one sees a dog barking at someone in their dream, then it means that the person will obtain some news that he loathes so that he could make public and that too from someone who lacks honesty.

If one cannot hear a dog barking in his dream, then it means that his enemy has inflicted a small loss on him. If one sees a barking bitch, then it means harm and deception caused by loathsome people.

Relaxing with a dog in a dream

To see oneself relaxing with a dog in a dream represents the dog as a good and faithful friend.

A dog’s bite in a dream

If one sees himself being bitten by a dog in a dream then it depicts harm caused by one’s enemy, the amount of pain will determine the effects of the harm caused. If a dog bite tears off one’s clothing then it means that a foul person is backbiting about him.

Killing a dog in a dream

If one sees himself killing a dog in his dream, then it means that he will be successful in defeating his enemy.

Disclaimer: The material used for the interpretation of dreams has been extracted from the book “A Concise Guide for the Interpretation of Dreams” written by Mohammad bin Sirin.