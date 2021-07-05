Now you can download and print your health passport from the Tawakkalna application if you are vaccinated in Saudi Arabia. Here is the procedure.

What is the Health passport?

The health passport service allows you to collect all your health information in one place to facilitate travel procedures such as;

Name, Iqama Number, and Passport Number.

Recent PCR test results.

Immunization Status and History.

COVID-19 travel insurance and its validity.

Blood Group.

Download the Health Passport

In order to download the health passport from Tawakkalna, you need to;

Install Tawakkalna Application from PlayStore or iTunes Register your Tawakkalna account. Log in to your account. Click on the “ Health Passport ” from the new services. Scroll down and click on the “ Download Health Passport ” button.

Select the family member.

The Tawakkalna application will download your health passport and give you an option to send it to anyone and print it too.

Benefits of Health Passport

There are several benefits of downloading the health passport especially if you are traveling out of Saudi Arabia such as;

It facilitates travel procedures.

It provides all travel-related information on one platform.

It is a trustworthy tool to confirm your health status to relevant authorities requesting the information.