Don’t travel to 12 countries without permit – MOI

The Ministry of Interior has warned citizens and expats of Saudi Arabia against traveling to 12 coronavirus-affected countries without permission. The 12 countries are;

  1. Libya.
  2. Syria.
  3. Lebanon.
  4. Yemen.
  5. Iran.
  6. Turkey.
  7. Afghanistan.
  8. Armenia.
  9. Somalia.
  10. Congo.
  11. Venezuela.
  12. Belarus.

The warning has been issued due to the unstable coronavirus situation in these countries.

However, those who wish to travel to the above-mentioned countries and any other country where the coronavirus pandemic is not under control must obtain prior permission.

The source also called on all citizens residing in those countries to register their information at the respective Saudi embassies.

