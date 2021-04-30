Can we get a coronavirus vaccine while fasting? Does the coronavirus vaccine break the fast? People are confused whether taking the vaccine during their fast will invalidate their fast or not?

At this moment, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh said that receiving a coronavirus vaccine while fasting does not invalidate the fast.

He said the vaccine is not considered something to eat or drink. Moreover, it is not something to be taken by mouth. The Grand Mufti said a vaccine is administered intramuscularly; hence, it does not break the fast.

Source: Arab News