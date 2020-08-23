Do you know what Allah replies when you recite Surah Fatiha?

Surah Al-Fatiha is the most recited surah by the Muslims. We tend to recite it every day in ever rakat of the salah. Before reciting it next time, you should know that whenever you recite it, Allah replies to it.

Isn’t this beautiful? The 7 verse Surah whenever recited is answered back by Allah Almighty Himself. We recite it without knowing it. Believe me, once you know that what is being answered by Allah, your recitation and prayer becomes beautiful..

The Prophet PBUH is reported to have said that Allah has divided the prayers into two halves; one half is of Allah’s and second of His slave. And His slave shall have what he is asking for.

All praise and thanks to Allah who is the God of all the worlds. The most gracious, the most Merciful.

Allah replies: My slave has pleased me.

الرَّحۡمٰنِ الرَّحِيۡمِۙ‏ ﴿۲﴾

The most gracious, the most Merciful

Allah replies: My slave has Extolled Me. the only owner of the Day of Judgment

مٰلِكِ يَوۡمِ الدِّيۡنِؕ‏ ﴿۳﴾

The only owner of the Day of Judgment

Allah replies: My slave has glorified Me.

اِيَّاكَ نَعۡبُدُ وَاِيَّاكَ نَسۡتَعِيۡنُؕ‏ ﴿۴﴾

You Alone we worship and from you Alone we ask for help

Allah says: This is between Me and My slave and My slave shall get what he is asking for.

اِهۡدِنَا الصِّرَاطَ الۡمُسۡتَقِيۡمَۙ‏ ﴿۵﴾ صِرَاطَ الَّذِيۡنَ اَنۡعَمۡتَ عَلَيۡهِمۡ ۙ ﴿۶﴾ غَيۡرِ الۡمَغۡضُوۡبِ عَلَيۡهِمۡ وَلَا الضَّآلِّيۡنَ

Guide us to the straight way: the way of those on which You bestowed Your grace not the way of those who earned Your anger and who went astray

Allah replies: This is between Me and My slave and My slave shall get what he is asking for.

Subhan Allah! Isn’t this surah and the conversation between Allah and his man the most beautiful one?

Source: Sahih Muslim 395 a