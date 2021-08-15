How to directly enter KSA from 13 banned countries?

The Ministry of Interior has allowed manufacturing companies to bring their critical employees from 13 banned countries (including India, Pakistan) to Saudi Arabia without spending 14 days in another country.

13 banned countries

As a general rule of law, if a Non-Saudi is coming from any of the following 13 countries, he would be required to spend 14 days in another country before entering Saudi Arabia.

Argentina. Indonesia. Pakistan. Brazil. Turkey. South Africa Lebanon. Egypt. India. The UAE. Ethiopia. Vietnam. Afghanistan.

8 conditions to avoid quarantine

However, companies can request the Ministry of Interior to exempt 14 days quarantine for expats coming from 13 banned countries if the following conditions are met;

Only a manufacturing company can request it. The company does not have any violation of coronavirus protocols. The worker’s Tawakkalna status is Immune. The expat is a critical employee for the operations. The workers obtain a negative PCR 72 hours before the travel. The worker commits to complete 7 days home quarantine after arrival. Complete vaccine registration on the Muqeem website before arrival. The exemption is not available to the dependents of the expat .

How to apply for 14 days quarantine exemption?

In order to apply for an exemption, the manufacturing company is required to;

Download and fill this form

Attach all the required documents in one PDF file .

Send it to [email protected]

The application process time: 10 working days.

Required Documents

Make one PDF file for all the below-mentioned documents.

Iqama. Passport. Exit Reentry Visa. Travel Ticket. Company Commercial Registration.

Source

Here is an exemption letter received by one of our readers when his company applied for it following the above-mentioned way.