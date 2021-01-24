How to get digital driving license and Istimara in KSA?

Now you can get your digital driving license and Istimara (vehicle registration) in Saudi Arabia through the Tawakkalna application.

Digital driving license and Digital Istimara

In order to get the digital driving license and Istimara;

Download the Tawakkalna application

Log in to it using your Absher ID and password.

Click on “Digital Document”.

Scroll down and click on “Driving License” or “Istimara”.

You would be able to see a full HD picture of your driving license or Istimara on the mobile screen.

What is the use?

In this way, if you are not carrying your physical driving license or Istimara, you can show the Saudi officials the digital cards. In this way, you can avoid a fine of SR 900 for driving without a license.