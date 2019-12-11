5 reasons to choose Dana Beach Resort for your meetings and events

Planning an event like seminar, marriage or business meeting has never been so easy before. Those who have tried Dana Beach Resort know that it offers the perfect environment to hold meetings and events. You don’t need to care about arrangements as their professional staff takes care of that.

Built imperially on the Half Moon Bay’s shoreline in Al Khobar, Dana Beach Resort is the ideal beach destination for people in Eastern province to hold a meeting or organize an event. The resort awaits business delegations, families, children and organizations to meet up.

Dana Beach Resort is equipped with space, facilities, creativity, and delicious food to make all types of events and occasions memorable and hassle-free. You can now host events, marriage, meeting, family function, social gathering, birthdays, product launch, success party, international conference, company summit, team building activity and much more.

Dana Beach Resort has taken Event management and hosting to the next level which touches heights of expertise and professionalism. If this is not enough to convince you, here are 5 most reasons to why you should choose Dana Beach Resort for your Meetings and Events:

Array of venues

The Meeting room or the Coral Board room designed for Board meetings and other corporate meetings. The meeting room is equipped with an espresso machine & the latest audio-visual equipment. It is also equipped with comfortable seats topped with gold chandeliers and a gold interior that give a decent and luxury outlook. Lunch & light snacks can also be arranged upon request.

The Shaza banquet room that fits all sorts of social gatherings is heavenly beautiful. Detailed designs and interior classed with state-of-the-art sound and visual technology amazes the guests. It is fully equipped with state-of-the-art sound and visual equipment and features its very own private theater. Catering can be tailored to suit your exact needs.

The room hire comprises:

Complimentary high-speed internet

AV equipment

Projector and screen

The Saray banquet hall is matchless: designed to accommodate up to 1200 people, the Saray banquet hall offers stylish interiors. The lights, the floor, the roof, the technology, and the designs are enough to make your event the best one. The Hall can be divided into separate men & women & catering can be arranged on request.

Last but not least, the outdoor Marina plaza is more than attractive: it offers breathtaking panoramic views of Half Moon Beach where banqueting can be arranged. The Marina Plaza can host up to 2000 people for any event.

Stunning Interior and exterior designs

When it comes to social gathering and meetups, the interior and exterior should be perfectly appealing to the eyes and Dana Beach Resort professionals are very much aware of this fact. The outclass interior and exterior of the halls, meeting rooms and open-air gathering area is marvelous. Detailed textures, appealing contrasts and colors, technological equipment and comfortable furniture is awaiting at DBR.

Great Ambience

Indeed, it is not only the decoration or location that makes the resort the best option for your big event, but the ambiance also makes a difference as well. The professional staff will ensure that you don’t have a problem with booking with them to hosting the event.

Dana Beach Resort offers a highly safe, secure and comfortable environment for all its clients. This is the reason why DBR has loyal clients such as STC, Mobily, Al Dawa and Siemens who frequently hold their different events are meetings at DBR.

Professional services

At Dana Beach Resort, professionalism is what matters the most. From booking, hosting and making a payment, nothing would be difficult for the client. The maintenance of all equipment is done according to international standards. There is no issue with accommodation. With the number of people, seating arrangements can be changed to accommodate them.

The banquet halls seating arrangements can be changed according to your needs and can accommodate 1200 people at maximum. The marina plaza outdoor can accommodate up to 4500 people.

Catering services

No event is complete without food. At Dana Beach Resort, on-site and off-site catering services are provided to make your event deliciously memorable. Mouth-watering deliciously irresistible cuisines such as Arabian, French, Indian, Oriental and fusions are being offered. The off-site catering professionals will make your events scrumptious. A live cooking facility is also available.

School packages

Kids do need a break, a break where they can have fun apart from studies and enjoy to the fullest. And Dana Beach Resort is the most entertaining and secure place for schools to plan a short trip: a trip that can start from as early as 8 am and last till 2 pm.

The Kids Aqua play where controlled temperate pools with slides wait for kids. There is a mini zoo, pony riding, cycling, boat riding and much more at the resort for kids. The recreational staff that compromise of female professionals can engage kids in different paint and coloring activities.

Schools like Korean language school, Manarat Al Khobar international, orbit pioneer international school, Inspire International academy for girls and boys, New world international school, Rowad Al Khaleej international school, Al-Safi international school, International School groups, and many more are their regular clients. You can download the school packages here.

Contact Details

