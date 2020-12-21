Why is visa offering a credit card with Bitcoin reward?

Introduction

Recently, Visa announced that they would offer rewards to the people who are willing to buy Cryptocurrency with the help of Visa Cards. The Visa company has partnered with a Crypto based startup, BlockFi, to offer the rewards. These rewards will only be given to the Visa Credit cardholders. In addition to the rewards, users will also get an instant payment back of 1.5%.

This opportunity is not only good for the Visa Credit cardholders, but it can also be a prosperous business blessing for the platform like bitcoin app . EuroWEek is one of the new dark horses in the Crypto Trading industry. Recently, it became popular among the younger generation due to its easy to use interphase.

The Visa Company is doing its best to bring in new Crypto investors by adding several attractive offers. For instance, you will be able to receive a bonus if you buy a Cryptocurrency worth $3000. This was confirmed by the new startup BlockFi.

The procedure for registering has already started. However, if you are already a user of BlockFi, you will get early access.

Is The New Visa Bitcoin Reward Card Worth It?

As mentioned above, Visa has partnered with a new Blockchain startup, BlockFi. And it will be the first company to come with an idea to reward their users with Cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin instead of rewards. However, is it really worth it?

If you are bullish with the whole Crypto thing and want to go for it no matter what, it is definitely your thing. However, if you are in the Crypto trade market for some pocket exchanges, then going for the Visa Bitcoin reward might be less fulfilling.

The card has not been officially introduced in the market yet. However, it is expected to hit the market as early as March 2021.

Benefits Of The Visa Credit Card

We are already aware of the cards that help the user to spend their Crypto assets in buying things. However, this will be the first time when there will be a card that is focused on savings. With every purchase you make with these cards' help, you will earn an instant reward of 1.5% on the purchase. That reward is then converted into the desired Cryptocurrencies and is stored in the BlockFi Account every month.

Since the whole process is similar to depositing your savings into a savings bank account, you can withdraw this amount you want. It is also considered standard funding; hence, you can use these Crypto assets for trade, HODl, or interest on the savings.

On the contrary, the company is offering $250 worth of Cryptocurrency if you are making a purchase of over $3000.

Downside Of The Card

While Cryptocurrency has grown in popularity over the last couple of years, it still faces criticism from some of the most skeptical investors and business leaders. Though Cryptocurrency and Blockchain reached new heights in 2020, it still faces skepticism on its transferability.

However, with the Visa Credit card into action, we can see Cryptocurrency moving closer to mainstream adoption. But, you need to be a true believer in the whole Cryptocurrency ecosystem to make the card work for you.

The most highlighted downside of the Visa Credit card is that it has an annual maintenance fee of $200 that undercut the profit you might make with the 1.5%. Other platforms in the market cater to the same credit card offer but have zero annual fees. Hence, the only thing left to see how this offer made by Visa Card can outshine those who are already present in the market.

The Bottom Line

It is certainly true that Visa Credit cards have a good step to create awareness about Cryptocurrency, and this decision might affect the adaptation of Cryptocurrency to the mainstream currency. However, looking at the annual fees and the interest we will get with our investment is not something for half baked investors. If you feel like Crypto trade is your best career option, you might go for this. Otherwise, other credits can offer the same with lower interest rates.