How to get COVID-19 vaccine certificate in Saudi Arabia?

The Ministry of Commerce has allowed businesses to offer special discounts to those who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine. Here is how you can get the COVID 19 vaccine certificate in Saudi Arabia.

COVID 19 vaccine certificate

If you have already taken at least one jab of the COVID 19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia, you can download its certificate in the following way.

Sehaty Application from either The first step is to download thefrom either PlayStore or iTunes

Login to your account.

Click on the “ COVID-19 Vaccine ” button.

On the new page, select the option “ Medical Report “.

That's it. The system will show you the COVID 19 vaccine certificate on your mobile screen.

You can download the certificate in PDF or take a screenshot and keep it on your mobile and use it inside Saudi Arabia. On this page, you can also check which vaccine has been given to you. You can see that I have been given a jab of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

Is this certificate valid outside Saudi Arabia?

Another question that might be coming to your mind is that if the COVID 19 vaccine certificate valid outside Saudi Arabia? Can we use it to travel outside Saudi Arabia without going through any PCR tests?

Yes, the certificate is valid to travel outside Saudi Arabia only after taking the second jab or dose of the vaccine. With only one dose of the vaccine, you still have to go through the PCR test while leaving or entering Saudi Arabia.