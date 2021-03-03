COVID-19 vaccine a “must” for Hajj healthcare workers

Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al Rabiah declared it compulsory for the Hajj healthcare workers to receive the covid-19 vaccine for participating in the Hajj season 2021.

Dr. Tawfiq Al Rabiah said that the healthcare workers must prepare earlier to secure the manpower required to operate the health facilities in the two Holy sites of Makkah and Medina and the entry points for pilgrims for the hajj season 2021.

Moreover, he also ordered to form a vaccination committee for Hajj and Umrah season. The committee will work on the compulsory reception of vaccination for the healthcare workers.

A person who has been vaccinated does not require quarantine after getting in contact with the infected person. This statement was highlighted by the spokesperson of the Health Minister Dr. Mohammad Al-Abd Al-Aly.

The Saudi health ministry also declared March 2 as a Health Martyr day to pay tribute to all the martyrs of health care who devoted their lives to their work and people’s health.

The spokesperson of the Health Ministry also said that the covid-19 infection rate in the Kingdom is going through a fluctuating phase and the authorities are coping with it carefully.

Source: Arab News