COVID-19:  Infected woman delivered healthy triplets

A pregnant woman infected with coronavirus was brought to the hospital in Sakaka City in Al Jawf region where she delivered a healthy triplet. She was treated by a highly qualified team of specialists in obstetrics gynecologists.

A successful C-section

The women underwent a successful c-section in Women and Children hospital in Sakaka. A specialized team of obstetricians, gynecologists, anesthesia ad pediatrics performed her C section in compliance with precautionary measures.

The medical team was keen to ensure the safety of the pregnant mother and health practitioners. The hospital’s infection control team was also called to be present at the moment.

The delivered babies are in good health and have been tested negative for coronavirus. Fortunately, the mother is also healing and is moving forward to good health.

