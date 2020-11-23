Corona vaccine will be provided to everyone in KSA for free

Dr. mohammed Al-Abd Al Aali, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has made a remarkable statement that the coronavirus vaccine will be provided to everyone in Saudi Arabia for free of cost.

He made this statement during a press conference. He also said that the government is hoping that the vaccine will cover around 70% of the Saudi population by the end of the year 2021.

وزارة الصحة: سيتم توفير لقاح كورونا في السعودية بشكل مجاني للجميع. — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) November 23, 2020

Many people are curious to know if the vaccination would be available free of charge to expatriates living in Saudi Arabia? I think it will be free of cost for the expats living in Saudi Arabia just like King Salman made the treatment of coronavirus patients free for everyone.

During the press conference, he also explained the requirements for the coronavirus vaccine.

متحدث وزارة الصحة يوضح الشروط اللازم توفرها في لقاح فيروس كورونا. – pic.twitter.com/a2JUAWPS28 — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) November 23, 2020