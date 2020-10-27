How to check STC SIM number in KSA?

In case you have forgotten your STC mobile number or data SIM number in KSA, you can check it very easily in the following 4 ways.

Method 1: Dialing a code

The easiest way to check your STC SIM number is to dial a code *150# and then press “2” to select the English language. The system will display your STC mobile number on your screen.

Method 2: Please call me

If you are running short of balance, you can always send a free “please call me” message to a friend from your STC number. Your friend will receive a message containing your STC phone number.

In order to send a free “please call me” SMS from STC, dial the following code.

*177*055XXXXXXX#

Maximum 10 “please call me” SMS can be sent from STC in a day.

Method 3: Call the helpline

The third way to check your STC SIM number in KSA is to call their helpline and talk to the customer services representative. In order to call STC customer services representative dial 900 and press the following numbers;

Press 1 to serve you on the number you are calling from.

Press 9 for technical support and complaints.

Press 2 for complaints.

Press 6 for complaints.

Method 4: CITC Website

While checking the number of SIM cards on Iqama, you can find out your phone number of any mobile network very easily by creating an account with the CITC.

It is always preferable to install mySTC application on your mobile so that even if you forget the number, you can find it from the application.