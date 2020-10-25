How to check Mobily SIM number in KSA?

In case you have forgotten your Mobily SIM number in KSA, you can check it in 4 ways i.e. by dialing a code, SMS, and call.
1-The easiest way to check your Mobily phone number or data SIM number in KSA is to dial a code *222# from your phone, the mobile screen will show your Mobily number immediately.
2-In case, you want to check your SIM number by sending an SMS, you can write “1” in an SMS to 1411. The reply from Mobily will include your phone number.
3-The third way to check your phone or data SIM number is to call 1100 from your Mobily connection. They will tell you about the phone or data SIM number.
4-While checking the number of SIM cards on Iqama, you can find out your phone number of any mobile network very easily by creating an account with the CITC.
