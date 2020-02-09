How to change STC language from Arabic to English?

If you are an STC user, you might have noticed that they send you all SMS in the Arabic language which is difficult to understand for many. Therefore, we are going to narrate 2 ways to change the STC language from Arabic to English.

Change STC language with an SMS

In order to change the language of an STC SIM to English, write 1390 in an SMS and send it to 900.

change STC language to English

In order to change the language of an STC SIM to Arabic, write 1290 in an SMS and send it to 900.

change STC language to Arabic

Change STC language through Application

  • Download the MySTC App.
  • Login to your Application.
  • Click log in to Specific Number.
  • Enter your STC number.
  • The system will send you an SMS for verification.
  • Enter the PIN you received by SMS.
  • Click on the Number Properties tab.

change STC language

  • Change Preferred Language to English.

Life in Saudi Arabia
Steve
Steve has been living in Saudi Arabia since 2013 and writing about Saudi rules, regulations, guides, and procedures since then.

