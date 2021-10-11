How to change Mobily SIM language to English?

You might have noticed that Mobily always sends you messages in the Arabic language which you cannot understand. There are 4 ways to change the Mobily SIM language from Arabic to English.

Change Mobily language with code

You can change the Mobily SIM language from Arabic to English by dialing the following code;

Dial the code *1100# on your mobile.

Enter “ 5 ” to select “ Service Settings and Commands “.

Select “ 3 ” for “ Mobile Menu Help “.

Enter “ 1 ” to “ Set Menu Language “.

Select “ 1 ” for the English language.

Enter “ 2 ” for the Arabic language.

Soon, you will start receiving SMS in the preferred language.

Change language by calling Helpline

You can also change the Mobily SIM language to English by calling the helpline;

1100 . Call

Press “ 6 ” to change the language.

Select “ 2 ” for English and “1” for Arabic.

Select “ 1 ” to confirm the language selection.

That’s it, you will receive a message confirming the language change.

Change SIM language with SMS

You can also change the Mobily SIM language from Arabic to English by sending an SMS code.

Arabic to English

Write “ E ” in an SMS.

Send it to 1100 .

Arabic to English

Write “ ع ” in an SMS.

Send it to 1100 .

Change language through Application

The fourth way to change the language is through the application;

Download Mobily App from Playstore or iTunes

Log in to your account with the mobile number.

Click on the “ Profile 👥” button.

Select the language in the “ Settings ” tab.

That’s it, you have successfully change the SIM language.