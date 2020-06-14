Career Benefits of Getting Automation Courses

The term, manual, is fast disappearing from the IT dictionary, as organizations incline more towards automation. This trend has prompted several establishments to come up with training programs in the field of automation testing. Automation testing refers to the examination of software, such that it becomes possible to test and make a comparison between the actual outcome and the expected outcome.

One of the automation courses in this arena is an automation test engineer. Your geographical location does not matter. If you have approached the appropriate institute, you will be able to train from anywhere.

A career in Automation Testing

It is a lucrative market out there, just waiting for skilled persons like you to take over! Global experts predict the value of this particular marketplace to run into billions over the next few years. Therefore, if you wish to be part of this crowd, you should make a start now by going in for specialized training. Apart from the money, there are other reasons too for carving out a career in this field.

It Leads to Continual Education

The process of learning is never stagnant. As you gain practical experience, you enhance your knowledge simultaneously. You learn new ideas, thereby bettering your practice day-by-day. In other words, you grow personally and professionally.

It is Challenging and Creative

Every time you test software, you are resolving a problem or solving a puzzle. Naturally, exploration and experience provide something refreshing every day. After all, you are the end-user of the software. Therefore, you have to be innovative while figuring out the inconsistencies in its functioning.

It Proves Rewarding

Thanks to you, your organization will be able to come up with affordable products within a shorter duration. At the same time, you strive to ensure that quality will not suffer. In itself, this is a great reward!

It Proves that You are a Specialist

Not everyone knows how to test. You do because you have acquaintance with technical programming. You also possess good knowledge about development patterns.

It has Background Support.

You will never lack good advice or support if you are in a fix! Plenty of automation testers are ready to share their expertise and experiences with fellow testers. Hence, you will always have an awareness of the best practices and existing trends.

Requisite Skills for Automation Testing

The following qualities are not compulsory. However, they can prove to be excellent assets in your job if you cultivate them.

Time Management and Organizational Skills

The job may prove to be quite demanding at times, requiring you to spend a lot of time on a particular task. For instance, the release of code can lead to tedious and time-consuming testing. At the same time, there may be other tasks warranting equal attention. Therefore, right from the beginning, determine how to manage your workload as efficiently as you can. You must prove an inspiration to others via your ability to manage time, display high productivity, and exhibit organizational skills.

Communication Skills

You should be able to speak and write well. After all, you have to produce reports and testing artifacts. The artifacts include bug reports, test plans/cases, etc. People should find it easy to read and comprehend them. Besides, it would be best if you practiced being diplomatic and discreet, primarily when you communicate your conclusions to software developers.

Analytical Skills

If you have these skills, you will find it easy to separate a complex software system into parts. It will enable you to understand them better and construct test cases.

Passion

You will excel if you exhibit a great passion for your job! You will know whether you have selected the right field or not after spending some time on software testing.

Attitude

Whenever technologies advance and you gain the opportunity to upgrade your talents, you must willingly do so. Then again, you must be attentive to details and be ready to test to the maximum. It will enable you to recommend improvements in processes. Above all, you must strive to be an independent worker who does not depend upon supervisors for frequent help.

All about the Certification Process

You may expect the curriculum to be quite extensive. Furthermore, you will have access to both theory and hands-on experience, thanks to the presence of well-qualified and experienced trainers.

Eligibility

You could be a fresher, just making an entry into the IT arena. However, you desire to know everything about automation testing. Alternatively, you may be working as an IT professional in an organization. The course is apt for you, even if you are a test engineer, engineer, analyst, or technical consultant.

Prerequisites

You will comprehend the curriculum better if you possess a background in the technical field. For instance, you may have a bachelor's/master's degree in computer science or engineering. Similarly, you could be a B.Tech or an M.Tech. Knowing any programming language would be a bonus.

Examination and Certification

Although you will have access to study materials, you may not be able to pursue them or understand everything on your own. Therefore, do not opt for self-paced study, but blended learning. Here, you will be able to attend online, interactive classes. You may ask any questions and have doubts clarified. Then again, you may also request personal mentoring. Apart from this, you have the choice of learning at your own pace. Thus, the blended methodology is a combination package, providing maximum benefits during your educational journey.

At the end of the training program, you will have to appear for a written examination. The question paper will display a set number of queries in the multiple-choice format. There is a time limit for answering the paper. Strive to provide as many correct answers as possible. A high pass percentage is essential for certification. In case you fail to get through, you may reappear for the test, albeit after a suitable gap.